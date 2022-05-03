UTB’s Gavin Diamond to join Spring Finance as CEO

Gavin Diamond, director of bridging finance at United Trust Bank (UTB), will be moving to specialist lender Spring Finance to become its chief executive.

Diamond will join Spring Finance from UTB on 26 July with the aim to boost the lenders growth in the specialist market.

Diamond has worked at UTB for nearly nine years, where he is currently head of bridging finance, having previously served for over seven years as commercial director for bridging. He also has experience at other specialist lenders and finance providers, including five years as director and CEO of Cheval Bridging Finance.

Spring Finance said other senior hires would be announced in coming months.

Earlier this year, the lender launched a bridging pilot scheme to a select cohort of brokers with a view to launch to the wider market in Q2.

Andrew Bloom, owner of Spring Finance, said: “We are delighted that Gavin is joining and everyone is looking forward to him leading the team. It speaks volumes for Spring’s ambitions that this role attracted someone of Gavin’s calibre and experience.”

Diamond (pictured) added: “I am really happy to be joining Spring Finance at this tremendously exciting time. Following the recent financial investment, I see a real opportunity to use my experience to lead and grow the team to become a significant player in the wider specialist finance industry.”

Mark Stokes, executive director and chief commercial officer at United Trust Bank said: “Gavin has helped us to build a resilient and successful bridging operation and although we’re sorry to lose him we’d like to wish him well in his new venture.

“Our search has already begun to identify the individual who can lead UTB’s bridging business and deliver our plans for the future. In the meantime, our strong team led by Owen Bentley and Nikki Brett will ensure we continue to take the business forward and ensure continuity during the change of leadership.”