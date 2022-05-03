You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

UTB’s Gavin Diamond to join Spring Finance as CEO

by:
  • 03/05/2022
  • 0
UTB’s Gavin Diamond to join Spring Finance as CEO
Gavin Diamond, director of bridging finance at United Trust Bank (UTB), will be moving to specialist lender Spring Finance to become its chief executive.

 

Diamond will join Spring Finance from UTB on 26 July with the aim to boost the lenders growth in the specialist market.

Diamond has worked at UTB for nearly nine years, where he is currently head of bridging finance, having previously served for over seven years as commercial director for bridging. He also has experience at other specialist lenders and finance providers, including five years as director and CEO of Cheval Bridging Finance. 

Spring Finance said other senior hires would be announced in coming months. 

Earlier this year, the lender launched a bridging pilot scheme to a select cohort of brokers with a view to launch to the wider market in Q2. 

Andrew Bloom, owner of Spring Finance, said: “We are delighted that Gavin is joining and everyone is looking forward to him leading the team. It speaks volumes for Spring’s ambitions that this role attracted someone of Gavin’s calibre and experience.” 

Diamond (pictured) added: “I am really happy to be joining Spring Finance at this tremendously exciting time. Following the recent financial investment, I see a real opportunity to use my experience to lead and grow the team to become a significant player in the wider specialist finance industry.”

Mark Stokes, executive director and chief commercial officer at United Trust Bank said: “Gavin has helped us to build a resilient and successful bridging operation and although we’re sorry to lose him we’d like to wish him well in his new venture.

“Our search has already begun to identify the individual who can lead UTB’s bridging business and deliver our plans for the future. In the meantime, our strong team led by Owen Bentley and Nikki Brett will ensure we continue to take the business forward and ensure continuity during the change of leadership.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.