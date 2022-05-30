Hope bolsters business support team

Hope Capital, has appointed BDE, Tom Gerrard, as well as underwriters, Ryan Peers, Elizabeth Prothero and Sam Wilson.

As BDE, Gerrard will be one of the main points of contact for any bridging finance applications or questions brokers may have for the short term lender. He has more than five years’ experience on both broker and lender sides, he understands the needs of each, making him well placed to find a correct and suitable solution to each case.

As for the underwriting team, who will be working across the business; Prothero has made the move after 17 years in both the property and finance market; Peers joins the short term lender with over eight years’ experience in financial services, and Wilson has been an underwriter within a regulated and non-regulated environment for the past decade.

Jonathan Sealey, CEO at Hope Capital, said: “It is fantastic to welcome Ryan, Sam, Elizabeth and Tom to our team. This year is all about growth for us, so these new appointments are key in driving our plans forward.

“We are experiencing an extremely successful time as a business, with significant growth in enquiries and completions. As a result, by strengthening our underwriting and sales departments, we hope this will result in us achieving further milestones in the future.”

The firm has also made two internal promotions. Andy Bate who joined the company in June 2021 has progressed from a loan administrator to underwriter, and Emily Crowe, who joined in October 2020, has been promoted to marketing and PR executive.

Sealey, added: “During Andy and Emily’s time, they have both shown complete dedication and commitment to their roles and therefore fully deserve this recognition.”