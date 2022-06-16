Alternative Bridging Corporation strengthens Scotland team

The Alternative Bridging Corporation has hired a business development manager (BDM) and a dedicated case manager to cover its business and broker relationship in Scotland.

Jon Durie has been made BDM, having been recruited to the lender in March. He has previous experience at Aldermore, Assetz Capital and was at Glenhawk most recently as a BDM.

The lender said the new hires would support specialist expertise and smooth processes for brokers and their clients.

Jonathan Rubins, director at Alternative Bridging Corporation, said: “At Alternative Bridging Corporation, we have more than three decades’ experience of property lending which means we know exactly what it takes to provide intermediaries and their clients with funding certainty, combined with a can-do attitude, an appetite to lend and a commitment to human conversations and long-lasting relationships.

“It’s this unique combination that has made us so successful in lending on properties in England and Wales, and we are delighted to take our tried and tested approach north of the border with a dedicated team to strengthen our proposition in Scotland.”