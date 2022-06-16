You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Alternative Bridging Corporation strengthens Scotland team

by:
  • 16/06/2022
  • 0
Alternative Bridging Corporation strengthens Scotland team
The Alternative Bridging Corporation has hired a business development manager (BDM) and a dedicated case manager to cover its business and broker relationship in Scotland.

Jon Durie has been made BDM, having been recruited to the lender in March. He has previous experience at Aldermore, Assetz Capital and was at Glenhawk most recently as a BDM. 

The lender said the new hires would support specialist expertise and smooth processes for brokers and their clients. 

Jonathan Rubins, director at Alternative Bridging Corporation, said: “At Alternative Bridging Corporation, we have more than three decades’ experience of property lending which means we know exactly what it takes to provide intermediaries and their clients with funding certainty, combined with a can-do attitude, an appetite to lend and a commitment to human conversations and long-lasting relationships. 

“It’s this unique combination that has made us so successful in lending on properties in England and Wales, and we are delighted to take our tried and tested approach north of the border with a dedicated team to strengthen our proposition in Scotland.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.