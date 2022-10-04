VAS Valuation Group joins NACFB

VAS Valuation Group has become a patron of the National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB).

The group includes both VAS Panel and VAS Assurance divisions. Between them, they have reported on valuations worth more than £8bn over the last 12 months. VAS Valuation said it was committed to giving brokers a transparent overview of the processes involved in valuations, so that they do not become an issue with completing deals.

Stephen Todd, chief commercial officer and co-founder of VAS Valuation Group, said that it already works with many member brokers on behalf of lenders, helping to educate brokers so that as many deals progress to completion as possible.

He added: “We have invested heavily in our technology, but it is our team that truly makes the difference. With over 40 staff, including internal chartered surveyors, we are the largest panel and assurance valuations business in the UK, and with everybody dedicated to the customer, our outcomes are second-to-none.”

Norman Chambers, managing director of the NACFB, said that he was confident VAS could add value to many transactions between the membership cohort.

In May, Specialist Lending Solutions reported that the VAS Group had rebranded as VAS Valuation Group.

Alongside VAS Valuation, Accuity Finance has also joined the NACFB as a patron. The lender offers bridging, development and invoice finance.