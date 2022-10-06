You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

West One goes live on Sourcing Brain and Criteria Brain

by:
  • 06/10/2022
  • 0
West One goes live on Sourcing Brain and Criteria Brain
Specialist lender West One has been added to Mortgage Brain’s Sourcing Brain and Criteria Brain platforms.

This addition will allow the firm’s 15,000 mortgage broker users to search the lender’s products and look up its criteria.  

West One offers specialist residential, buy-to-let and second charge loans. 

Earlier this week, the lender launched into the first charge market with a range of residential mortgages aimed at borrowers who do not fit mainstream lending criteria. 

The creation of Sourcing Brain was announced earlier this year, previously called Mortgage Brain Anywhere, following joint development from Mortgage Brain and Mortgage Intelligence. The updated features included enhanced search filters, increased speed and usability and, access to Hometrack’s automated valuation model (AVM) plugin.

Paul Huxter, head of sales at West One, said: “We are excited to be live and in partnership with Mortgage Brain. Their system will be invaluable for brokers to be able to accurately navigate the market and find the right lender for their client’s needs.” 

Neil Wyatt (pictured), sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “We’re delighted to be welcoming leading specialist lender West One to our panel. Our data shows continued high demand for products and the addition of West One will give their customers a better opportunity from our range of mortgage research tools.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.