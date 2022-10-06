West One goes live on Sourcing Brain and Criteria Brain

Specialist lender West One has been added to Mortgage Brain’s Sourcing Brain and Criteria Brain platforms.

This addition will allow the firm’s 15,000 mortgage broker users to search the lender’s products and look up its criteria.

West One offers specialist residential, buy-to-let and second charge loans.

Earlier this week, the lender launched into the first charge market with a range of residential mortgages aimed at borrowers who do not fit mainstream lending criteria.

The creation of Sourcing Brain was announced earlier this year, previously called Mortgage Brain Anywhere, following joint development from Mortgage Brain and Mortgage Intelligence. The updated features included enhanced search filters, increased speed and usability and, access to Hometrack’s automated valuation model (AVM) plugin.

Paul Huxter, head of sales at West One, said: “We are excited to be live and in partnership with Mortgage Brain. Their system will be invaluable for brokers to be able to accurately navigate the market and find the right lender for their client’s needs.”

Neil Wyatt (pictured), sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “We’re delighted to be welcoming leading specialist lender West One to our panel. Our data shows continued high demand for products and the addition of West One will give their customers a better opportunity from our range of mortgage research tools.”