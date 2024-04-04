You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Know Your BDM: Steve Mannakee, West One Loans

by:
  • 04/04/2024
  • 0
Know Your BDM: Steve Mannakee, West One Loans
This week, Specialist Lending Solutions is speaking with Steve Mannakee (pictured), national account manager at West One Loans.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at West One Loans?

As national account manager, I look after the key accounts nationally, including Scotland, London and the South East.

 

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

For me, it’s empathy. As an ex-broker and financial planner, being able to truly understand the challenges our brokers face in their wider role is key to being able to do my job effectively.

 

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

Probably my IT skills. My kids get fed up with me asking them for help.

 

What’s the hardest part of your job?

I hate having to say no to any client, because I know it will impact a borrower’s life choices. No lender can say yes to everything of course, particularly when it’s a scenario that falls between the lines of lending criteria.

However, being able to communicate the rationale of why you can’t progress the case to the broker, in a professional, friendly manner, and where possible, even suggesting a potential competitor, is important. I believe in adding value at every opportunity to the broker relationship.

 

What do you love most about your job?

Being an integral part in someone’s journey to becoming a homeowner, especially when that customer has had the door closed on them by mainstream lenders, which is what we essentially specialise in here at West One. Also, being a big factor in that customer providing referral business to the submitting broker off the back of the feel-good factor we’ve helped to create is wonderful.

 

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

Tony Andrews, who was my first financial services sales manager as a newly qualified mortgage adviser, told me to make every mortgage planning recommendation as if that customer was my best friend in the world. Simple, but amazing advice.

 

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

My tried and trusted method has always been listening to my brokers. They are the ones at the coalface, with their ear to the ground more than anyone else in our industry. Setting a specific bit of time aside in my diary each week to read through trade press is something I’ve always done, too.

 

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

A seven-bedroom house in the Cotswolds with an underground swimming pool and a moat. As you can imagine, the valuer struggled with any comparable property with that one.

 

Tell us about your trickiest case – what happened and how did you resolve the problem(s)?

A number of years ago, when doing a large purchase mortgage for the CEO of a multinational company with offices all over Europe, with the customer flying back to the UK for literally a few hours’ stopover before flying out again. It meant I had to make myself available to do the application forms with him at his home at 2am.

I then had to get the case packaged up early enough that same morning for submission to the lender as soon as it opened. Having to liaise on his behalf with the lender, selling agent, the surveyor and also the conveyancer in his absence, with the added challenge of an exchange deadline of two weeks, made it even more interesting.

 

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

You could say it was love that got me here. I left sixth form to start a career as an apprentice electrical engineer, but got made redundant 18 months in. I was at a bit of a crossroads work-wise at the time, and my then girlfriend’s brother worked in financial services and suggested I had the required qualities to work in his world. He put me in touch with someone looking for a trainee mortgage adviser. The rest is history, as they say. So, basically it’s all his fault.

 

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

A part of the job I enjoy is seeing a case come in where it looks like the borrowers may struggle to lend, but working with them, exploring potential options, and finding a solution to reach a positive outcome for the borrower is great.

The closest end-to-end role would be in development finance. I’m fascinated by the process of taking an idea from concept to completion, overcoming challenges and eventually seeing the properties up for sale ready to be loved by their new owners.

 

What did you want to be growing up?

I was a keen amateur boxer as a teenager and had dreams of turning professional. The trouble was, I wasn’t very good. So, stuntman was my next bright idea. I can still do a forward roll without hurting myself, so I haven’t given up hope.

 

If you could have one superpower, what would it be?

Probably time travel, so that I could go back and spend more time with loved ones no longer here.

 

What is your strategy for tackling challenges?

Approach every situation, however challenging, visualising that you’ll come out the other end positively.

 

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

I was once asked the question, “how exactly does the Met Office know the names of all the storms?”. Yes, I know.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.