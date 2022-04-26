You are here: Home - News -

News

Mortgage Intelligence collaborates with Mortgage Brain on sourcing platform

by:
  • 26/04/2022
  • 0
Mortgage Intelligence collaborates with Mortgage Brain on sourcing platform
Mortgage Intelligence has teamed up with fintech firm Mortgage Brain to create cloud-based sourcing system, Sourcing Brain.

 

This is an updated version of the existing Mortgage Brain Anywhere and will include features such as enhanced search filters, increased speed and usability and, access to Hometrack’s recently launched automated valuation model (AVM) plugin. 

The mortgage network and club will migrate its network members onto the system on 16 May as well as provide training and support during the transition. 

Later this year, the firms will work together to develop a customer relationship management (CRM) system and will consult with advisers to assist in the making of it. 

Sally Laker (pictured), managing director of Mortgage Intelligence, said: “This is an exciting step forward in terms of technology which our members have access to.  

“Our mission is for our members to be ahead of the curve in terms of technology, which is why we’ve been working very closely with Mortgage Brain to ensure that this new system and future Mortgage Brain software creates a comprehensive one-stop solution for our members’ digital needs.” 

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director of Mortgage Brain, added: “Collaborating with Mortgage Intelligence, listening to broker feedback and analysing data insights has helped us to capture and refine the most efficient digital journey for brokers.  

“Our roadmap for the next 12 months will provide advisers with the technology to help transform their business and we are excited that Sally and the team at Mortgage Intelligence are helping us shape the future.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 28, 2022
Reading FC, Reading

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

Latest Poll

Have conveyancing timeframes improved since the stamp duty rush?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.