Mortgage Intelligence collaborates with Mortgage Brain on sourcing platform

Mortgage Intelligence has teamed up with fintech firm Mortgage Brain to create cloud-based sourcing system, Sourcing Brain.

This is an updated version of the existing Mortgage Brain Anywhere and will include features such as enhanced search filters, increased speed and usability and, access to Hometrack’s recently launched automated valuation model (AVM) plugin.

The mortgage network and club will migrate its network members onto the system on 16 May as well as provide training and support during the transition.

Later this year, the firms will work together to develop a customer relationship management (CRM) system and will consult with advisers to assist in the making of it.

Sally Laker (pictured), managing director of Mortgage Intelligence, said: “This is an exciting step forward in terms of technology which our members have access to.

“Our mission is for our members to be ahead of the curve in terms of technology, which is why we’ve been working very closely with Mortgage Brain to ensure that this new system and future Mortgage Brain software creates a comprehensive one-stop solution for our members’ digital needs.”

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director of Mortgage Brain, added: “Collaborating with Mortgage Intelligence, listening to broker feedback and analysing data insights has helped us to capture and refine the most efficient digital journey for brokers.

“Our roadmap for the next 12 months will provide advisers with the technology to help transform their business and we are excited that Sally and the team at Mortgage Intelligence are helping us shape the future.”