Gen H launches with Mortgage Intelligence

Gen H has added Mortgage Intelligence to its intermediary panel in an expansion of its distribution channel.

Gen H launched to market in 2019, before broadening out to the intermediary sector in 2021.

Its products include an income booster. This is similar to a joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) product and allows applicants to boost their borrowing power, while those whose income is used for affordability can get equity in the property.

Its deposit booster product allows buyers to add multiple gifted deposits to their own savings.

Last month, the lender decided to become an intermediary-only provider, and in March this year, the number of brokered applications surpassed its 2022 record.

Gen H said its partnership with Mortgage Intelligence demonstrated its commitment to the intermediary market. It brings Gen H’s panel to more than 16,500 advisers.

‘Shared commitment to delivering the very best service and systems’

John Cupis, managing director at Mortgage Intelligence, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Gen H to offer our network and club members access to this exciting lender. They entered the market with an innovative, unique offering poised to help more of today’s buyers achieve their aspirations of homeownership.

“This collaboration reinforces our commitment to empowering our members with diverse solutions to serve as many clients as possible.”

Pete Dockar (pictured), chief commercial officer (CCO) at Gen H, added: “We’ve been looking forward to working with Mortgage Intelligence for quite some time.

“We’re aligned in our shared commitment to delivering the very best service and systems, and with this shared focus, we look forward to helping support many more homebuyers through 2024 and beyond.”