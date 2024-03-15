You are here: Home - News -

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 15/03/2024

by:
  • 15/03/2024
  • 0
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 15/03/2024
The Mortgage Prisoner Bill passing its first reading in Parliament was the most read this week, and aims to make it easier for mortgage prisoners to move to new products.

Gen H switching to become an intermediary-only lender, Halifax changing its maximum working age and the government introducing 100 per cent council tax for long-term empty homes also proved popular.

 

Mortgage prisoner bill passes first reading in Parliament

 

Halifax to change max working age on ‘certain applications’

 

Gen H to become intermediary-only lender

 

Govt brings in 100 per cent council tax for long-term empty homes

 

Natwest increases existing customer rates

Making sense of the UK base rate and what happens next – Blissett

 

Nationwide and Virgin Money merger ‘will create another Goliath’ – analysis

 

Offset mortgages could ‘make world of difference to landlords’

 

LDN Finance hires Leivesley as mortgage director

 

Later life lending market is ‘unrecognisable’ from 10 years ago, says Viva Retirement co-founder

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Where is stamp duty reform most needed?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.