Gen H cuts rates

  • 25/03/2024
Gen H cuts rates
Gen H has lowered rates across its product range by up to 0.2%, with the largest cuts applied to three-year fixed rates.

Gen H has reduced three-year fixed rates at lower loan-to-value (LTV) tiers by 0.2%, and its two- and five-year fixed rates at low LTV have fallen by 0.18%.

The lender said that more brokers were opting for three-year fixed rates, which it said reflects the “uncertainty in the market”, with homeowners wanting shorter terms but finding two-year fixed rates “too costly”.

Pete Dockar (pictured), Gen H’s chief commercial officer (CCO), said: “We’re all relieved to see swap rates moving in a positive direction following the Bank of England’s decision to hold rates last week.

“Affordability is still the greatest limitation for aspiring homeowners in this country, along with deposit challenges, which themselves bring about affordability limitations, so it’s critical we take every opportunity we can to reduce our rates, even if it’s only for a week at a time. I’m sure the homeowners who benefit from these lower rates agree, and that’s what matters.”

Gen H recently changed to become an intermediary-only lender last week, with Dockar saying in an interview with this publication that this will allow it to deliver more propositions to the market.

The lender opened to the broker market in 2021, and has more than 16,000 brokers on its panel currently.

Gen H has streamlined its affordability on its income booster deals and released a product switching journey for brokers.

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

