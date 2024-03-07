Gen H brings out product switching journey for brokers

Gen H has launched a “redesigned product switching journey” for its broker partners, making the process faster and more efficient.

The lender describes the product switching journey as a “seamless, self-serve flow” that will allow brokers to move eligible customers instantly and change them to a lower rate in a few clicks.

The firm said that the change “centralises control of applications and mortgage management” in its bespoke broker platform Gen H Pro.

The product is available to all brokers, with around 16,000 brokers on Gen H’s panel.

Gen H said that it was currently working with Legal and General (L&G) Club, Openwork, Paradigm, TMA, PMS, Brilliant Solutions, Primis and many more clubs and networks across the industry.

Pete Dockar (pictured), chief commercial officer (CCO) of Gen H, said: “Product switching can take up a big part of a broker’s day. It may seem like a simple task, but still requires a lot of time to provide quality whole of market advice.

“Now, if a Gen H rate is right for a broker’s client, they’ll be able to complete their switch in just a few minutes. Clients work with their brokers because they trust their advice; we want to make the process of managing those carefully chosen mortgage product choices as simple and effortless as it can be.”

The lender has made several changes to its offering, streamlining affordability for income booster deals, lowering mortgage rates and bringing out an AI-backed packaging tool.