You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

OSB Group marks World Menopause Day

by:
  • 18/10/2022
  • 0
OSB Group marks World Menopause Day
To mark World Menopause Day, OSB Group has highlighted the support it offers its employees and run a day of events.

The group has had measures in place since March 2021 which it says have received positive feedback since being introduced. 

The events taking place today include a discussion on menopause and talks to explain what help is available to employees. 

The specialist lender has a menopause champion in its HR department and provides sanitary products in toilets. It also holds webinars on topics such as how to manage menopause in the workplace, which is tailored to all colleagues with line management duties. Another webinar, Talking about Menopause, gives employees more information on menopause and advice on how they can support each other. 

 

Breaking down ‘taboo’ barriers

Carly Spittle, people development training manager at OSB Group, has been the driving force behind the support that the lending group offers its staff. 

She said: “We work hard to remove any barriers in the workplace and create discussions and awareness around many a topic including those that have been seen as ‘taboo’ subjects. We want to talk about these subjects that affect everyone at some point in their lives, and through talking about it, we are carving appropriate support for our colleagues.” 

“Already this year, we’ve run and continue to run a series of webinars around menopause which has been attended by a wide range of colleagues. These sessions help to educate and raise awareness around the many side effects that can be experienced with menopause such as ‘brain fog’, mood changes, irritability, anxiety, just to name a few.

“This not only helps people experiencing these to know that these symptoms are normal for menopause and peri-menopause but also helps other colleagues to identify and understand these effects and how they can impact on people experiencing these.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.