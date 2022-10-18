OSB Group marks World Menopause Day

To mark World Menopause Day, OSB Group has highlighted the support it offers its employees and run a day of events.

The group has had measures in place since March 2021 which it says have received positive feedback since being introduced.

The events taking place today include a discussion on menopause and talks to explain what help is available to employees.

The specialist lender has a menopause champion in its HR department and provides sanitary products in toilets. It also holds webinars on topics such as how to manage menopause in the workplace, which is tailored to all colleagues with line management duties. Another webinar, Talking about Menopause, gives employees more information on menopause and advice on how they can support each other.

Breaking down ‘taboo’ barriers

Carly Spittle, people development training manager at OSB Group, has been the driving force behind the support that the lending group offers its staff.

She said: “We work hard to remove any barriers in the workplace and create discussions and awareness around many a topic including those that have been seen as ‘taboo’ subjects. We want to talk about these subjects that affect everyone at some point in their lives, and through talking about it, we are carving appropriate support for our colleagues.”

“Already this year, we’ve run and continue to run a series of webinars around menopause which has been attended by a wide range of colleagues. These sessions help to educate and raise awareness around the many side effects that can be experienced with menopause such as ‘brain fog’, mood changes, irritability, anxiety, just to name a few.

“This not only helps people experiencing these to know that these symptoms are normal for menopause and peri-menopause but also helps other colleagues to identify and understand these effects and how they can impact on people experiencing these.”