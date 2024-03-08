International Women’s Day: Words of wisdom from the mortgage sector

To mark International Women's Day, women working in the financial services sector have shared the words of wisdom they have received during their career or the advice they wish to impart on others.

Dina Bhudia, managing director and CEO of P2M Asset Management

“Believe in yourself and follow your gut, as women’s intuition is not just words. The journey may mean fighting with fire and going against the grain, however, keep moving steps forward. You have a right to an opinion and you should be allowed to voice it, you have to create the change you wish to see and not just be a bystander waiting for the industry to change, be the change you wish to see, if not for you, but we have a duty to each other.”

Lilla Dilliway, founder of ClientTree

“When I started in the industry as a broker, my manager said after my first customer meeting that I did everything exactly as I was taught during my broker training and, from a compliance point of view, the meeting was perfect. However, I was told I needed to give something of myself and be more personable during the meeting.

“I came into the industry with the aspiration of helping people. But as a natural introvert, who likes details and processes, ‘giving something of myself’ was a new idea. I thought about it, took her advice on board and I still believe that it was the best advice she could have given me. Thank you, Sharon Atkinson.”

Lesley Terry, business development manager (BDM) at Saffron Building Society

“Early on in my career, I was told ‘if you are the smartest person in the room then you are in the wrong room’ and this still rings true today. Knowledge really is power, and at Saffron we place a big emphasis on fostering a collaborative environment that challenges and inspires growth, and see this as key to providing the optimum products and services.”

Alexandra Hansmeyer, general counsel and head of ESG at Livemore

“The best advice was from my first mentor back in Berlin in 1998 working in a completely male-dominated law firm: ‘Whenever you do something wrong, big or small – and we all do it – take the bull by the horns. Own it, address it, rectify it. It’ll give you credibility and respect. Particularly in a work environment dominated by men’.

“My personal insight is to invest in a solid education. Knowing that you are among the people with the highest academic achievements in the meeting room helps your confidence. It helps you own that room.”

Sarah Tucker, founder of The Mortgage Mum

“When women come together, magic happens. One of the most life changing things I have ever done was to sit in a circle with a group of women I’d never met, and feel the power of that supportive space. This led to me setting the intention to create that same support in a working environment for women. Because, truly, it changed the course of my life and continues to do when I most need it. So find yourself a circle of women, and if you can’t find one, create one. A circle is a space where you are listened to. Where you can speak your truth with no judgement or action. You are not offered streams of dialogue and advice and “me-toos” – there are other places for that. Because as women, in our core, we wish to be seen, heard and valued. And we are wired to collaborate, deep down. So, find your circle, and then your board, and bring as much “you” to the table as you can. Inclusion is showing up and allowing yourself to be heard. As women we fear that what we think and say doesn’t matter to everyone. This is the fundamental problem we have faced. Our voices have historically been silenced, or controlled, in fear of our collective power. So collaborate with the powerful women around you. Listen to them. Really listen. Learn from them as they learn from you. And then use your voice wherever you show up to help to make things better. However that looks.”

Aleka Gutzmore, mortgage broker and financial adviser at Moneysprite

“An obstacle is an opportunity to go higher.

“In the face of obstacles, remember that they offer you an opportunity to grow and expand your mental abilities. Develop to become agile and flexible in your thinking and always strive for the best possible outcome. Remember, winners never give up!”

Jade Keval, sales director at Somo Bridging

“Don’t let imposter syndrome make you feel like you don’t deserve to be at the same level as, or above, your male colleagues; you deserve that place just as much as they do. Trust in your abilities and don’t let doubt hold you back from reaching your full potential.”

Emma Graham, business development director at Hodge

“Never underestimate the power of collaboration with peers and colleagues, it ensures you keep on learning and broadens your thinking and creativity. As women, we’re inherently too hard on ourselves, we’re our own worst critics, so it’s important to keep a positive mindset, to change our inner narrative and believe in our capabilities.”

Faye Richards, mortgage broker at Faye Richards Private Finance

“Being a woman in this industry can indeed present unique challenges, but it’s important not to be discouraged.

“Embracing your identity as a woman in the industry can be a powerful advantage. Your perspective, approach, and emphasis on nurturing relationships can set you apart and drive the organic growth of your business. This has always worked for me. Let’s continue to support and uplift each other.”

Dee Ganesharajah, partner at P10 Financial Group

“You can have it all, aim higher.

“Being a woman, daughter, wife, and mother, you put certain limitations on yourself and put others first. When I became a mum, I thought I would have to ‘take a step back’, and that filled me with dread as I never wanted to depend on a man financially. I have an amazing support network, however I made that and expected that, it didn’t just happen. It’s hard work, but you can do it, you just have to work smarter and want more for yourself but that’s what us women are best at.”

Louisa Sedgwick, commercial director, mortgages at Paragon Bank

“Ironically, the best advice I ever received in my career was from a senior manager, who I respected immensely and was a massive advocate of mine. I had applied for a BDM role in Manchester in 1994, and his words were ‘It’s not a job for a woman, stick with working in retail’. I made it my mission to prove him wrong. When someone tells me I can’t do something, my response is ‘watch me’!”

Maria Harris, chair of the Open Property Data Association

“My advice is to always be yourself – you’re the only person who can be the best you there is. My favourite quote is from Maya Angelou, who said: ‘If you’re always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be.’ Don’t put limits on yourself that don’t exist. While it’s good to listen to your inner voice and trust your instincts, if you’re always telling yourself that you can’t, or that you’re not quite good enough, qualified or experienced enough, then you’re probably holding yourself back. Instead, work to achieve the maximum success at the thing you love.

“There’s nothing better than loving what you do, giving it everything you’ve got, and making a great career out of it.”

Marie Grundy, managing director of residential mortgages and second charges at West One Loans

“My advice would be to ensure you build strong and effective relationships with colleagues. In my experience, surrounding yourself with a strong support network is not only an opportunity to learn from others, but will also give you the best possible platform to be successful in your role.”

Sarah Hartwell, national account manager at Property Circle

“I think the most important advice I can pass on to all women in business is don’t be scared to fail. Building a career is not always plain sailing and there will be many ups and downs, but we can learn just as much from our mistakes, as we will from our successes. Remember that a career lasts a long time, but life is still meant to be enjoyed. Choose a career you can be passionate about and find someone you admire and trust to be a mentor. It will keep you motivated and focused.”

Collette Allen, chief operating officer (COO) of digital compliance specialists SmartSearch

“I strongly believe we need to actively encourage equality and inclusion in the workplace. As an official ‘Great Place to Work’, at SmartSearch we recognise that people are our greatest asset.

“I champion all women in business and was privileged to receive the Technology Businesswoman of the Year in the Great British Businesswomen Awards (GBBA) last year. I think it’s important that we share our journeys and achievements to demonstrate to young girls and women that leadership in these sectors is an achievable goal.”