Commercial Finance

Aldermore appoints pair to asset finance team

by:
  • 27/10/2022
Aldermore appoints pair to asset finance team
Aldermore has made two appointments to its asset finance team with the recruitment of Simon Lefevre as its head of wholesale and Chris Smith as head of specialist equipment.

Lefevre (pictured) has experience in the commercial banking sector, having worked for 25 years in asset finance, invoice discounting and asset based lending businesses. He previously held roles at Lombard, ING, BLME and ABN AMRO. 

Smith has worked in the asset finance sector for 20 years, and spent the last 15 focused on hard asset funding. He previously worked at BLME group businesses Walbrook Asset Finance and Komatsu Finance. 

 

‘Exciting times at Aldermore’

Lee Rhodes, commercial director for asset finance, Aldermore said: “I’m delighted to be able to attract leaders of the calibre of Simon and Chris to Aldermore. They’ll be integral to building our business and fulfilling Aldermore’s growth ambitions in the asset finance space. These are exciting times at Aldermore, as we continue to invest in our proposition to back more people in life and business.” 

Lefevre added: “I’m very excited to be joining Aldermore at this time to support their strategic growth objectives. The wholesale team is already high performing and in a good position to take advantage of the wide range of opportunities that exist. I look forward to bringing my expertise and experience to the team and leading them to even greater success.”   

Smith said: “I’m delighted to be joining Aldermore. They are a business with strong foundations and I’m excited about their ambition and desire for growth. I look forward to being part of a fantastic team of people that seek to further strengthen Aldermore’s place in the UK market.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

