OSB Group wins award for employee wellbeing support

Specialist lender and savings bank OSB Group has been awarded Campaign for Learning Award to recognise the wellbeing support offered to its employees.

Campaign for Learning celebrates lifelong learning and works with partners on various initiatives to try new approaches to get generate conversations and ideas about learning.

The award was given to OSB Group to acknowledge “creative internal campaigns” led by the people development team, which support and promote a range of wellbeing initiatives.

This includes yoga classes, breathing sessions, psychological safety webinars and setting up a dedicated pool of volunteer mental health first aiders in May this year.

The business now has 30 volunteers across the business with more cohorts planned later this year and into next year.

Julia Wright, national director for Campaign for Learning, said: “As a specialist lender, the group delivered Learning at Work Week at a time of increased pressure on the business.

Increased rising interest rates and the cost-of-living crisis meant the focus needed to be on customers.

“By being flexible and with clever planning and a variety of learning methods, the group were able to still deliver Learning at Work Week and support employee wellbeing with a 10 per cent increase in participation on the previous year.”

She added that senior leaders supported wellbeing training and endorsed additional internal courses and external classes.

“By bringing colleagues together to connect across two countries, the week has facilitated cultural knowledge exchanges and team building.”

Richard Barrett, group head of people development at OSB Group, said “I am incredibly grateful for the recognition from Campaign for Learning for our efforts as a people development function, but also for the importance that OSB Group places on the wellbeing of all of our employees.

“As an initiative, the annual Learning for Work Week campaign provides an amazing platform for firms and Learning and Development functions to showcase their creativity and the benefit to their workforces.”

He added that the company’s purpose was to help customers, colleagues and communities prosper and this was “more than just a collection of words”.

Barrett continued: “As a learning function we have focused a huge amount of energy in ensuring our people have the support and access to tools that can be of use to them during these difficult times.”

The award is nationally recognised and regulated.