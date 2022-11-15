Precise targets improved digital experience through MagiClick partnership

Precise Mortgages has appointed MagiClick to create a website for the lender which will deliver an improved experience for borrowers and brokers.

Precise worked with MagiClick earlier this year on a project aimed at working out how to deliver a better customer experience, become more efficient and take advantage of new technological opportunities within the mortgage market.

During this project, MagiClick worked with the OSB team ‒ the parent group of Precise Mortgages ‒ to put together a vision for how the digital experience would look, as well as a roadmap for delivering it.

Jon Hall (pictured), group managing director of mortgages at OSB Group, said that improving the digital experience had been a “primary focus” for him, and that the sessions with MagiClick had led to a “a clear roadmap that will deliver a range of improvements, initially for Precise Mortgages”.

He continued: “Having already had the pleasure of working with the team at MagiClick, I’m really looking forward to revealing the results of our collaboration.”

Mark Lusted, CEO of MagiClick UK, added: “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to work with one of the leaders within the UK specialist lending market, supporting their plans to improve their digital journey. Through our engagement with Jon and his knowledgeable team, we’ve been inspired by their vision to deliver the customer journey of the future.”

Last week OSB announced it had won an award for its employee wellbeing support.