The Brightstar Group to hold series of events marking International Men’s Day

The Brightstar Group will hold a series of activities for a week to mark International Men’s Day on 19 November.

Events will take place within both the Brightstar Financial and Sirius Property Finance businesses. The group will recognise the achievements and contributions of the men working in these firms and the women will lead the activities.

The Brightstar Group will also raise awareness of male suicide rates, men’s health, male victims of violence and the challenges faced by men through school, work and within the family.

These will be done through activities and discussions.

Rob Jupp (pictured), group CEO of The Brightstar Group, said: “We are committed to celebrating the contributions and achievements of the men and women of our businesses and it is important for us to mark both International Men’s Day and International Women’s Day on an annual basis.

“It is important that we understand and talk about the issues which men face today in society. It is of deep concern to me, for example, that suicide is the biggest killer of men under 45 years of age. Raising awareness about men’s health issues in general and continuing to talk about mental health is hugely important, and as a sector we must make an ongoing commitment to do these things.”