You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

The Brightstar Group to hold series of events marking International Men’s Day

by:
  • 15/11/2022
  • 0
The Brightstar Group to hold series of events marking International Men’s Day
The Brightstar Group will hold a series of activities for a week to mark International Men’s Day on 19 November.

Events will take place within both the Brightstar Financial and Sirius Property Finance businesses. The group will recognise the achievements and contributions of the men working in these firms and the women will lead the activities. 

The Brightstar Group will also raise awareness of male suicide rates, men’s health, male victims of violence and the challenges faced by men through school, work and within the family. 

These will be done through activities and discussions. 

Rob Jupp (pictured), group CEO of The Brightstar Group, said: “We are committed to celebrating the contributions and achievements of the men and women of our businesses and it is important for us to mark both International Men’s Day and International Women’s Day on an annual basis.  

“It is important that we understand and talk about the issues which men face today in society. It is of deep concern to me, for example, that suicide is the biggest killer of men under 45 years of age. Raising awareness about men’s health issues in general and continuing to talk about mental health is hugely important, and as a sector we must make an ongoing commitment to do these things.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.