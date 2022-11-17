Precise Mortgages adds limited edition lifetime tracker deals

Precise Mortgages has expanded its range of limited edition buy-to-let mortgages with lifetime tracker deals at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The rate is 4.99 per cent, it has a product fee of either two or three per cent and there is an option of no early repayment charges.

Precise has also launched fixed rate mortgages including a two-year fix with a rate of 5.19 per cent and a five-year fixed rate priced at 5.44 per cent. Both are available at 75 per cent LTV.

Adrian Moloney (pictured), group intermediary director at OSB Group, said: “We’ve all been facing some challenging times with the economic market going through a period of significant change and, of course, this has impacted product availability and service levels.

“Our teams have worked hard to bring service back inline and launch new products to support the changing needs of our customers.

“We’ve been reviewing our processes to improve efficiency as well as actively recruiting to ensure we’re offering brokers the standard of service they rightly expect. The launch of the limited edition range helps us to further support brokers and their clients who are looking for flexibility around their financing options.”