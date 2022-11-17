You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Precise Mortgages adds limited edition lifetime tracker deals

by:
  • 17/11/2022
  • 0
Precise Mortgages adds limited edition lifetime tracker deals
Precise Mortgages has expanded its range of limited edition buy-to-let mortgages with lifetime tracker deals at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV).

The rate is 4.99 per cent, it has a product fee of either two or three per cent and there is an option of no early repayment charges. 

Precise has also launched fixed rate mortgages including a two-year fix with a rate of 5.19 per cent and a five-year fixed rate priced at 5.44 per cent. Both are available at 75 per cent LTV. 

Adrian Moloney (pictured), group intermediary director at OSB Group, said: “We’ve all been facing some challenging times with the economic market going through a period of significant change and, of course, this has impacted product availability and service levels.

“Our teams have worked hard to bring service back inline and launch new products to support the changing needs of our customers. 

“We’ve been reviewing our processes to improve efficiency as well as actively recruiting to ensure we’re offering brokers the standard of service they rightly expect. The launch of the limited edition range helps us to further support brokers and their clients who are looking for flexibility around their financing options.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.