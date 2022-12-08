Silbury Finance hires Turner as chairman

Development lender Silbury Finance has appointed Grenville Turner (pictured) as its chairman with a remit to help deliver the firm’s “ambitious growth plans”.

Turner has over 40 years’ experience in residential real estate and finance sectors and was most recently a non-executive chairman of Watkin Jones, a residential for rent developer and manager.

He was also chairman of Titlestone for around three years until its sales to Paragon and was chairman of wealth manager Ascot Lloyd/Bellpenny for six years.

Between 2007 and 2014, he was chief executive of Countrywide and helped guide the firm through its initial public offering in 2013.

Before that, he was a founding director of Rightmove and non-executive director at Zoopla.

Gavin Eustace, founding partner at Silbury Finance, said: “Grenville’s track record launching and running a number of blue-chip residential property and finance businesses speaks for itself.

“Whilst we are seeing strengthening demand for sustainability-linked, competitively priced senior debt, we are operating against a volatile backdrop, and we look forward to leveraging Grenville’s over 40 years’ experience as we accelerate our growth plans.”

Turner added: “The UK mid-ticket residential lending space was ripe for disruption, and Gavin and Matthew had the conviction and experience to launch, and subsequently scale, a product offering that is fully aligned with borrower needs.

“This is a rare opportunity to join a dynamic team, running an institutional quality platform in what is a hugely underserved part of the debt market.”

Silbury Finance launched last year and has deployed circa £490m of senior finance across 13 schemes in the UK retirement living and residential sector.

It originated around £300m of new lending in the second half of this year.

The lender has also hired two directors to its board, Jamie Rahder as investment director and Trevor DaCosta as finance director.