Together hires Souter as commercial credit and risk director

  • 17/01/2023
Specialist lender Together has announced the appointment of Martin Souter as its new commercial credit and risk director.

Souter joins Together after four years at Radius Payment Solutions where, as group credit director, he led a team of 170 people across 13 countries managing credit risk across its range of products and services.

Prior to his time at Radius, Souter spent 16 years at Barclays Corporate & Investment Bank in a variety of roles including relationship director and credit director in restructuring, supporting a number of corporate businesses across the northern region.

At Together, Souter will be responsible for overseeing credit risk and leading the corporate underwriting, portfolio and risk management teams.

Of his appointment, Souter said: “I am delighted to be joining Together. As a business I worked with and supported whilst at Barclays, I already had a good understanding of their culture and experience in the industry, and knew that it was something I wanted to be a part of.

“Together is a well-known name in the specialist lending sector, with an experienced and talented team who are always willing to go the extra mile. I’m looking forward to playing a key part in taking this forward and helping the business deliver its growth ambitions.”

 

Together: Growing the team and growing funding

Marc Goldberg, commercial CEO at Together, said “We couldn’t be happier to have Martin join our leadership team here at Together. He has amassed a wealth of knowledge of the industry through a successful career in finance, and already has a firm understanding of what our company stands for.

“His leadership skills, his passion, and his strong work ethic will be invaluable to our commercial team in helping us continue to grow and evolve; and supporting our customers through difficult times, offering the fast and flexible finance services we are known for.”

The specialist lender has been busy in recent months. In December, Specialist Lending Solutions reported that the firm had promoted Tanya Elmaz to the role of director of intermediary sales for commercial finance. And, earlier that month, Together launched a warehouse facility worth £467.4m to provide additional funds to support property investors and homeowners.

