You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

UTB revamp to speed up portfolio landlord process

by:
  • 17/01/2023
  • 0
UTB revamp to speed up portfolio landlord process
United Trust Bank (UTB) Mortgages for Intermediaries has adapted its buy-to-let portal to include information about a borrower’s existing portfolio, a move which it argues will speed up the process for brokers and borrowers alike.

The portal now has a section specifically for landlords’ existing portfolios, which is then matched with data gained through UTB’s credit reference agency.

The lender noted that information about an applicant’s rental properties, such as the value, mortgage balance and payment, is typically provided in the form of a spreadsheet, but this can be out of date or difficult to match with mortgages and secured loans that appear through a credit search. This is then followed by a manual underwriting process which can be lengthy.

UTB argued that its new system will cut that time, as the portal page is pre-populated with data from the credit search, leaving the broker to simply update the necessary figures and include any further mortgages not picked up through the credit search.

The lender noted that the system had been tested recently with a case for a client who had a portfolio of 13 mortgages rental properties, with the packager handling the case suggesting that the upgraded system was “a real step forward in terms of simplifying and accelerating” applications for those with larger portfolios.

 

UTB: ‘Saving time and hassle for brokers and underwriters’

Buster Tolfree (pictured), director of mortgages at United Trust Bank, said that the system was a demonstration of how continued investment in technology can deliver real benefits to brokers and landlords. 

He continued: “We believe we’re the only lender to currently offer this innovative process and now we’re seeing how much time and hassle it is saving our brokers and underwriters, I’m sure other lenders will quickly follow suit.

“We are aiming for 2023 to be the year UTB becomes a meaningful buy-to-let player with the substantial development of our buy-to-let business as part of a wider strategy for the growth of UTB Mortgages for Intermediaries.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.