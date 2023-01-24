L&G added to West One panel

West One Loans has added Legal & General Mortgage Club to its residential mortgage intermediary panel.

As a result, users of the mortgage club will have access to the lender’s range of mortgage deals.

West One Loans’ residential range is aimed at non-standard borrowers, such as the self-employed, older borrowers or those who fall outside the credit scoring requirements of high street lenders.

Marie Grundy (pictured), managing director of residential mortgages and second charges at West One Loans, noted that L&G Mortgage Club is one of the biggest distributors in the country.

She continued: “This tie-up will provide Legal & General members with access to our recently launched range of residential specialist mortgage products, at a time when more borrowers need tailored advice solutions to navigate through the challenges of the current economic climate.”

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club, added: “The number of customers requiring a specialist lending option has continued to increase, and now Legal & General Mortgage Club members have another positive option to help support their customers through the advice they give.”

Earlier this month, Enra Group ‒ West One Loans’ parent company ‒ announced that the lender saw record levels of originations last year.