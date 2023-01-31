You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Hope Capital hires trio to sales team

  31/01/2023
Hope Capital has announced the appointments of David Owen, Ben Lavelle and James McDonough.

The hires brings the sales team to eight in total. David Owen (pictured left) takes on the role of business development manager (BDM) for Wales and the South West, while Ben Lavelle (pictured left) and James McDonough (pictured right) will become internal business development executives.

Owen joins from Masthaven Bank where he worked for nearly six years as BDM for Wales and the South West.

Prior to that, he worked as a BDM at Glenhawk for around a year, and before that worked as Together as a BDM for around two years.

He also worked at Leeds Building Society as building society manager for around seven years and was also at Natwest as an assistant manager for nearly seven years.

Lavelle joins from Barclays where he was an intermediary mortgage expert for nearly seven years.

McDonough was most recently senior mortgage and protection advisor at Strike.

The firm said that it was seeking recruits across all divisions to supports its “ongoing growth”.

Roz Cawood, director of sales at Hope Capital, said: “Having three new, talented sales experts join our team when we are currently experiencing a hive of activity is fantastic. I am thrilled to have David, Ben and James onboard as we continue to expand our offering to meet the growing needs of brokers and borrowers who are turning to bridging finance.”

Jonathan Sealey, CEO at Hope Capital, added: “2022 consisted of a lot of change at Hope Capital, however it was a really exciting year and has set us up for substantial growth moving forward.

“Our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and the skills and expertise of our team, coupled with their passion for delivering an excellent service, is second to none and makes me very excited about Hope Capital’s future.”

He added: “I have no doubt by having David, Ben and James in our team will ensure we can achieve our ambitious growth plans and I look forward to seeing their Hope Capital journeys unfold.”

