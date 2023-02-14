You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Cambridge and Counties Bank enters portfolio assessment partnership with Twinn

by:
  • 14/02/2023
  • 0
Specialist lender Cambridge and Counties Bank has teamed up with Twinn to gain an understanding of the impact of its UK portfolio on climate change.

The three-year agreement will see the lender work with data and business intelligence firm Twinn by Royal HaskoninghDVH to assess the flood, subsidence and coastal erosion risks of the properties in its portfolio. 

Twinn has used its dataset, FloodScore Climate, to look at the bank’s portfolio. The data covers all UK addresses and gives them a score between zero to 100, with 100 being extremely high risk. This is based on average annual loss, frequency and flood depth. 

The bank’s portfolio was found to be comparable with the national average for flood risks. 

With the UK seeing more extreme weather in recent years, Twinn said it expects the demand for climate change analyses to continue. 

 

Understanding the impact of climate change

Andy Tovey, head of credit control at Cambridge and Counties Bank, said: “It’s important for us to work with market-leading partners as a means to deliver the best possible service for our clients, and in terms of understanding the potential impact of climate change on our UK portfolio this means working with Twinn.” 

Rob Carling, channel sales manager at Twinn, added: “We are delighted to partner with Cambridge and Counties Bank and to look at the climate-related risks for flood, subsidence and coastal erosion. In particular, we have found it very interesting to work on a commercial property portfolio as well as residential properties.  

“A recent report from Aviva stated that almost a third of commercial properties are currently at risk of flooding. The report says that 57 per cent of SMEs believe climate change will impact their business in the next 10 years, and a quarter believe it will affect their livelihood within the next year.”  

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

