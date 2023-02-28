Together makes trio of internal promotions

Specialist lender Together has made three internal promotions, with Sarah Nield, Ryan Etchells and Julie Twynholm, moving into its executive team.

Nield will take on the role of group chief compliance officer, and has worked at the firm for around three years.

She was most recently group head of compliance, and before that was head of enterprise risk management.

Prior to that, she worked at PwC for around 20 years, most recently as financial services risk and regulation director.

Etchells becomes chief commercial officer, where she will drive the business’ commercial plan and develop strategies to ensure the firm delivers value to stakeholders.

Etchells started his career on the specialist lender’s graduate scheme, and then became a project manager.

After that he went to work at The Co-operative Family Credit Union for around three years, and then went on to work at The CO-operative Bank for nearly eight years.

He also worked as GB Bank as head of lending propositions and performance for just under a year before returning to Together in 2021 initially as head of products and then as director of products and distribution.

Twynholm will take on the role of group chief risk officer, where her role will focus on working across the business to navigate Together through the “challenging macroeconomic environment”.

She has worked at the business for around two years, initially joining as head of enterprise risk management.

Before that, she worked at PwC in various roles both in the UK and Hong Kong between 2015 and 2018, and prior to that she worked in Bermuda as the Bermuda Commercial Bank. She has also held roles at KPMG.

Gerald Grimes, group CEO designate at Together, said: “I am delighted to announce the news that Julie, Sarah and Ryan will all be promoted into executive team roles.

“I want to take this opportunity to wish them well in their new roles and welcome them to the Executive Team. It is a great demonstration that Together provides colleagues with the opportunity to progress internally and these appointments will bring greater diversity to the current team.”