You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Precise relaunches refurb BTL deals; Shawbrook updates BTL and semi-commercial ranges – round-up

by:
  • 09/03/2023
  • 0
Precise relaunches refurb BTL deals; Shawbrook updates BTL and semi-commercial ranges – round-up
Precise Mortgages, part of OSB Group, has brought back its energy efficiency refurbishment products for buy-to-let borrowers.

The range allows landlords to make renovations to maintain properties and offers an additional incentive if the energy efficiency rating is improved. 

There are three exit solutions which offer rate incentives based on the type of refurbishment work being done. 

The range includes a standard refurbishment product to make a property habitable such as installing a new kitchen or bathroom. Rates in this range begin from 5.79 per cent. 

The energy efficiency refurbishment deal is for works which include some element of energy efficiency improvement such as installing a new boiler or double glazing windows. These rates start from 5.69 per cent. 

There is also the EPC C+ refurbishment product which is for a property which already has an EPC rating of C or above, or is given a C rating once work is complete. Pricing begins from 5.59 per cent 

Adrian Moloney, group intermediary director at OSB Group, said: “As the cost of living crisis continues to impact, it’s crucial for specialist lenders such as Precise Mortgages to support with solutions that could help improve living standards within existing housing stock as well as help reduce energy costs.” 

“Although we are waiting on a clear steer regarding EPC ratings from the government, we do know that it’s likely we’ll see further impact to the rental sector around energy efficiency.  

“It’s important for us as a leading specialist lender to support brokers and their clients with products that can assist with financing these improvements.” 

  

Shawbrook revises range 

Shawbrook has made changes to its buy-to-let and semi-commercial mortgages. 

These have been made alongside rate cuts, which now means specialist buy-to-let loans between £150,000 and £1m start from 6.29 per cent and buy-to-let loans over £1m begin from 5.69 per cent. 

Pricing on the semi-commercial range begins at 6.49 per cent for loans over £1m. 

The maximum loan to value (LTV) available on specialist buy-to-let loans has been increased from 70 to 75 per cent, while for semi-commercial mortgages this has been raised from 65 to 70 per cent. 

Daryl Norkett, head of real estate proposition at Shawbrook, said “Shawbrook has always remained committed to offering competitive rates on our buy-to-let loans and we are delighted to be able to roll out these changes with immediate effect.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.