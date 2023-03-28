Humphrey & Gray joins ASTL

The property maintenance firm has more than three decades of experience supporting lenders, asset managers and insolvency practitioners. Humphrey & Gray specialises in maintaining and safeguarding both residential and commercial properties across the country.

The addition follows Allsop joining the trade body as an associate member earlier this month.

Thomas Martin, director of Humphrey & Gray, said that the firm’s commitment to delivering a high level of service aligned with the values of the ASTL.

He continued: “We are delighted to become associate members of the association and look forward to working together with other members and associate members to continue to advance the reputation and growth of this great industry.”

Vic Jannels (pictured), CEO of the ASTL, said that the reputation of the short-term sector was built on all of the businesses involved, and not just lenders.

“This is why associate members are so important to the ASTL, and our growing membership reflects the increasing number of like-minded businesses that want to demonstrate a commitment to high standards and focus on the end customer. By working together, we can help make this an even better industry for everyone involved,” he concluded.