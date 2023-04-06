Borrowers with adverse credit will face more challenges getting a mortgage this year, brokers fear

This was revealed by an online survey of 500 brokers conducted by Pepper Money and Mortgage Business Expo.

It found that 26 per cent of brokers were worried about finding a mortgage for those with adverse credit.

Some 22 per cent of respondents said this would be hardest for buy-to-let cases while 12 per cent said remortgaging at a high loan to value (LTV) tier would be a challenge.

Around nine per cent of brokers said they were worried about getting a mortgage for older borrowers who were near retirement.

Ryan Brailsford, business development director at Pepper Money, said: “Finding a mortgage for this growing group of customers doesn’t have to be a challenge. Lenders, like Pepper Money, are open to considering individual circumstances, have clear, concise criteria and, at Pepper, we’re also very proud of our service levels.

“So, finding a mortgage for customers who have blips on their credit record can be a lot more straightforward than you would think – and it could make an enormous difference to their lives.”