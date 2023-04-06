You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

Second charge lending comes to £106m in February

by:
  • 06/04/2023
  • 0
Second charge lending comes to £106m in February

According to the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA) figures, there were 2,406 new second charge agreements in February, which is down 10 per cent year-on-year.

In the three months to February, new second charge business was £209m, which is flat year-on-year, and there were 6,807 new agreements, a fall of two per cent compared to the same period last year.

In the 12 months to February, there was £1.6bn in new second charge business, which is an increase of 31 per cent compared to the previous year.

In the same period, there were 3,369 new second charge agreements in place, a rise of 22 per cent compared to the same period in the previous year.

Fiona Hoyle, director of consumer and mortgage finance and inclusion at the FLA, said: “The lower new business volumes reported by the second charge mortgage market in February reflected weaker economic conditions compared with the same time last year.”

She continued that 61 per cent of new agreements in February were for the consolidation of existing loans, 12 per cent was for home improvements and a further 20 per cent for both loan consolidation and home improvements.

“As always, customers who are concerned about meeting payments should speak to their lender as soon as possible to find a solution,” Hoyle added.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.