Bridging Finance Solutions to expand into Scotland

  • 13/04/2023
Bridging Finance Solutions to expand into Scotland
Bridging Finance Solutions (BFS) is preparing to launch into Scotland as part of the lender’s growth plans.

The Wirral-based firm has begun to develop partnerships and relationships with brokers in the country to connect with those operating in the short-term finance space. 

BFS has reported an average growth rate of 30 per cent each year for the last five years, it said. Since launching 16 years ago, it has expanded from operating mostly in the North West of England to providing finance across England and Wales. 

It said the move into Scotland was a “natural evolution” for the lender. 

Steve Barber (pictured), managing director at BFS, said: “A move into Scotland feels like the next natural step for us in terms of geographical expansion. We now have the business development manager and underwriting resources to expand confidently into Scotland and continue to deliver the excellence of service for which we are known in England and Wales.  

“Initially, we will offer bridging only rather than development finance whilst we gain a greater understanding of this market and its needs. Our remit now is to raise awareness of our products, forge alliances with local brokers and continue to educate the wider marketplace on the diverse ways bridging can be accessed and used efficiently.” 

BFS recently appointed Adam Bluma, Debbie Range and Andy Greenhalgh as business development managers to its team.

