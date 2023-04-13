You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Hampshire Trust Bank brings out special edition sub-six per cent BTL deal

  • 13/04/2023
Specialist lender Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has released a special edition buy-to-let five-year fixed rate to offer increased product choice and affordability to clients who are refinancing.

The product has a rate of 5.99 per cent and is available for loans between £100,000 to £1m.

The deal comes with a five per cent arrangement fee which can be added to the loan.

The minimum interest coverage ratio (ICR) and early repayment charges (ERCs) are applied to the deal as standard.

The lender said this product would provide more choice across its range and allow increased affordability for clients looking to refinance.

Chris Daly (pictured), managing director of specialist mortgages at HTB, said: “Our new buy-to-let special edition is another example of HTB’s ability to evolve our product offering based on valuable broker feedback.

“Our ERC Lite and ERC Plus products have shown a strong demand for higher-fee, lower-rate products to support buy-to-let investors with their affordability challenges, and this Special Edition takes this one step further.”

He added: “Our broker partners can now access a range of products to suit their clients’ needs, all safe in the knowledge that our broad criteria, quick decisions and market leading customer service remains.

“This means we’re truly able to deliver for our brokers, all whilst championing and supporting small property investors.”

