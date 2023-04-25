You are here: Home - Specialist Lending -

Specialist Lending

WayPark Capital launches deal following £300m institutional funding

  25/04/2023
Real estate lender WayPark Capital has released a fixed rate loan which has been backed by £300m in institutional funding.

The product will be open to commercial and residential real estate investors, in particular those operating in the residential, student accommodation, build to rent, logistics, and industrial sectors. 

Loan sizes will range between £10m and £35m, up to 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) at a minimum margin or rate of 2.65 per cent. 

Nicolas Vocos, CEO of WayPark Capital, said: “The sharp rise in the cost of capital over recent months and the complexities in navigating the current real estate finance landscape are prompting borrowers to prioritise certainty and visibility over their funding costs.  

“In response, we are launching a flexible fixed rate loan solution, offering terms of up to 20 years to commercial real estate investors for acquisitions and refinancings.”  

“The addition of this new product brings WayPark Capital’s firepower to £750m and represents an additional step in positioning our platform as a fully-fledged real estate lender, that is able to meet the capital needs of real estate investors throughout their investment cycle.” 

The London-based lender launched its lending platform last year with a £450m arrangement with Aeon Investments and a view to provide small and middle market real estate finance. 

The fixed rate product will sit alongside the lender’s existing floating rate options. 

