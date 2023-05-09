You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Hope Capital lowers rates on deals over £1m

  • 09/05/2023
The firm said that its lowest rate stands at 0.69 per cent, which is down from 0.72 per cent previously.

The changes apply across its entire lender’s range.

For example, a borrower taking out a £1.2m loan can save a minimum of £360 per calendar month.

Roz Cawood (pictured), director of sales at Hope Capital, said: “The reason we are able to make this significant reduction in price is owing to the level of business we are receiving. We feel very positive that by reducing rates on large loans, we will propel our proposition even further.”

“With the impending rate rise on the horizon, having a fixed option like this will be vital in ensuring borrowers can capitalise on investment opportunities. At Hope Capital, our combination of competitive rates, flexibility from the get-go and fantastic service ensures we can carve out success in this area as we look to continue to increase our levels of high-net-worth business.”

The lender’s bridging range offers up to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV), with loans between £50,000 and £5m across England, Wales and Scotland available.

It can offer solutions across residential semi-commercial and land deals with or without planning permission for a term up to 24 months.

