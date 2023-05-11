Alternative Bridging Corporation recruits property head

Bridging lender Alternative Bridging Corporation has recruited James Ansher as property head where he will “enhance service delivery and drawdown times”.

In his role, he will also oversee valuation reviews and processes and assist underwriting to ensure the firm can deliver “fast, accurate and robust lending decisions”.

Ansher joins from Cynergy Bank, where he worked for around a year as head of valuation. Before that, he had a stint as managing director for Amre Advisory.

Previously, he was head of corporate property strategy at the Royal Borough for Greenwich and held roles at Capital Real Estate and Infrastructure, Morgan Management and Avamore Capital.

‘More appointments to come’

Stephen Meller, director at Alternative Bridging Corporation, says: “Our ambition is to be best in class in terms of the service we offer as we continue to grow our business. At the same time, we know that this growth must be achieved in a considered and careful manner.

“Given that property remains the foundation of what we do, the experience that James brings to Alternative Bridging will be hugely valuable in helping us to continue to grow our loan book in a sustainable and prudent manner.”

He added: “He’s an experienced and motivated senior chartered surveyor and registered valuer, with an excellent track record in valuation asset management, investment, development and estate management.

“This is an important senior appointment that signals our intent to the market, and it won’t be the last recruitment of this nature. We are looking forward to making another announcement in the coming weeks.”

James Ansher, head of property at Alternative Bridging Corporation, said: “I’m delighted to join Alternative Bridging Corporation in this new role. As a business with more than three decades of experience in property lending, the team at Alternative Bridging understand the complexities that can influence a lending decision and the importance of specialist property knowledge.

“I am confident that we can set new standards in what brokers and borrowers can expect from a lender and I’m looking forward to making a difference in this market.”