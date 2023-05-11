You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

LendInvest adds BNP Paribas to £300m financing syndicate

by:
  • 11/05/2023
  • 0
LendInvest adds BNP Paribas to £300m financing syndicate
Mortgage platform LendInvest has brought BNP Paribas to its £300m financing syndicate with HSBC and Barclays to “support the continued growth of its short-term mortgages”.

BNP Paribas joins several other financial institutions, including Lloyds, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citi and National Australia Bank, who support the company’s mortgage products.

The syndicate supports its short-term mortgages, which includes financing the refurbishment of old housing back into circulation across the UK.

LendInvest said that the partnership boosts its funds under management to £3.7bn.

The company has been growing its funding base, bringing on Wells Fargo to its £200m financing syndicate for buy-to-let in April and launching residential mortgage offering with Lloyds Banking Group in March.

Rod Lockhart (pictured), chief executive officer of LendInvest, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome BNP Paribas to our growing roster of global financial partners and institutional investors, not only demonstrating their trust in our capabilities and the continued momentum in our business, but significantly supporting our short-term mortgage proposition.

“Housing supply is a fundamental issue in the UK at the moment and our short-term mortgages play a key role in addressing this by helping developers refurbish and upgrade old housing stock.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.