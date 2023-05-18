You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

Spring Finance amends second charge application process

  • 18/05/2023
Spring Finance amends second charge application process
Specialist lender Spring Finance has made changes to the application process for its second charge mortgages.

This includes the removal of paper-based application forms where information is provided to the lender through its portal or supplied by the intermediary or borrower. 

The lender said this change was made to reduce the level of paperwork needed during an application and to simplify requirements. 

Shelley Stern, director of mortgages at Spring Finance, said this was an exciting period of growth at the lender. 

She added: “We believe these changes will significantly improve our service delivery to both our intermediary partners and consumers. This is the first of many enhancements and our reflects our ongoing commitment to simplify the application process.”   

Graeme Wade, head of sales at Spring Finance, added: “Service has always played a key role in this industry, but unfortunately so has the endless amount of paperwork required to assess an application, regardless of loan size.   

“This move will help increase conversion rates within our intermediaries’ offices and speed up the time it takes for a second mortgage to complete.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

