Spring Finance amends second charge application process

Specialist lender Spring Finance has made changes to the application process for its second charge mortgages.

This includes the removal of paper-based application forms where information is provided to the lender through its portal or supplied by the intermediary or borrower.

The lender said this change was made to reduce the level of paperwork needed during an application and to simplify requirements.

Shelley Stern, director of mortgages at Spring Finance, said this was an exciting period of growth at the lender.

She added: “We believe these changes will significantly improve our service delivery to both our intermediary partners and consumers. This is the first of many enhancements and our reflects our ongoing commitment to simplify the application process.”

Graeme Wade, head of sales at Spring Finance, added: “Service has always played a key role in this industry, but unfortunately so has the endless amount of paperwork required to assess an application, regardless of loan size.

“This move will help increase conversion rates within our intermediaries’ offices and speed up the time it takes for a second mortgage to complete.”