Quantum Mortgages appoints new national sales manager

  • 23/05/2023
Quantum Mortgages appoints new national sales manager
Harsha Dahyea has been appointed to the role of national sales manager by Quantum Mortgages.

Dahyea joined the lender as a key account manager in January last year, and was part of the launch team when it entered into the buy-to-let market in March 2022. She has previously been a key account manager at Bluestone Mortgages for five years, as well as working as a business development manager at Metro Bank and the State Bank of India.

In her new role, she will take on responsibility for Quantum’s national sales team, and oversee management of its intermediary introducer partners.

Jason Neale, managing director of Quantum Mortgages, said that Dahyea has made a “huge contribution” to the lender’s success in its first year, and praised her level of experience in intermediary sales.

He added: “We are committed to helping our team to grow and develop their career so I’m delighted we are in a position to be able to make promotions so early in our journey.”

Dahyea said she relished being part of a “dynamic, forward-thinking team” and thanked brokers for their support of the lender to date.

The lender recently upped its proc fees by up to 0.30 percentage points, and has been added to the lender panels of the likes of TMA Club, PMS Mortgage Club and Paradigm.

