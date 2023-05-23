You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

West One Loans cuts lifetime trackers and ups max LTV on platinum range

by:
  • 23/05/2023
  • 0
West One Loans cuts lifetime trackers and ups max LTV on platinum range
Specialist buy-to-let lender West One has cut the rates of the lifetime trackers in its platinum range by up to 0.2 per cent and increased the maximum loan to value (LTV) for all products in the range.

The platinum range is aimed at borrowers who have not had secured arrears in the last 12 months, and no satisfied or unsatisfied county court judgments or defaults in the last 23 months, no payday loans in the last two years, no discharged individual voluntary agreement or debt management plan or bankruptcies and repossessions.

The lifetime tracker range will start at base rate plus two per cent.

The maximum LTV for all platinum products, including trackers, two and five-year fixed rates, has gone up from 70 to 75 per cent LTV.

The lender has also reduced the number of LTV bands in the range from five to two to make it “easier to navigate”. Deals are available at 55 and 75 per cent LTV.

The range has a maximum loan size of £1m, a maximum loan to income of 4.5x income and interest-only available up to 65 per cent LTV.

Marie Grundy, managing director of West One’s residential mortgage and second charge divisions, said: “We have made a series of adjustments to our unique platinum range to further enhance the competitiveness of our residential mortgage range.

“In order to deliver on our promise to help borrowers underserved by high-street lenders, we will continue to fine-tune products in response to customer needs and market changes.”

She added: “We want to support as many homeowners who are not strictly considered ‘prime’ customers and we hope these changes will help us to do that.

“We have the strength of funding, in-house expertise and distribution channels to become the specialist lender of choice for residential borrowers and we will work hard to achieve that.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.