Commercial Finance

Hodge joins FIBA as lending partner

by: Noora Ismail
  • 08/06/2023
Hodge has joined forces with the Financial Intermediary and Broker Association (FIBA) as its latest lending partner.

Hodge offers lending solutions for property brokers, developers and investors in England, Wales, and Scotland. The partnership means the firm now also works to support creation of new development and investment finance opportunities to include FIBA members.

FIBA provides education, guidance, and support to its members within the intermediary and broker sector. The organisation supports these members via a network of lenders, product knowledge, and expert advice.

Martin Reynolds (pictured), executive chairman of FIBA, said: “I have a long-standing relationship with Hodge and its approach to support of all intermediaries, not just in the commercial finance arena, has demonstrated particular merit and indeed innovation.”

Gareth Davies, head of business development for commercial lending at Hodge, added: “We’ve also seen the challenges facing developers and investors over the past few years and are really excited to be joining FIBA, building new relationships, continuing our strategy of growth and, most importantly, ensuring our clients continue to receive great outcomes in testing market conditions.

“We’re thoroughly looking forward to working closely with all our FIBA partners, making sure that everyone we work with continues to receive the highest quality service throughout the lifecycle of their funding requirements.”

Noora Ismail

