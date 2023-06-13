You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Development finance is an art but scientific approach can help broker and customer – HTB

by: Uliana Kuzmis, deputy managing director for development finance at Hampshire Trust Bank
  • 13/06/2023
  • 0
Development finance is an art but scientific approach can help broker and customer – HTB
Art or science? This question seems to me to permeate through almost everything in life. Can something be predicted using a formula and an algorithm, or is it down to a creative impulse, developed on the fly?

The left brain/right brain argument follows us through life into business. There are those people and firms that value the academic route – many see the MBA as the path towards success and high levels of remuneration; others believe, for example, that selling is a more intuitive exercise and that the best salespeople achieve their success by “feel”.

The reason the debate is apposite for me is that recently I had a thought-provoking dialogue with one of my LinkedIn connections. He had come up with a plan to create a site that would compare 140 different lenders not only based on their criteria but also on borrower feedback, ethics, response time, reliability and customer service.

The reason I believe that his idea is genius is because it will offer full transparency to the user, whether it’s a broker or a direct borrower, and help to navigate through the development finance world with ease, based on quality feedback from the community.

Those providing feedback will be helping to create a scoring system, so a quantitative comparison can be made between development finance providers, allowing users to compare like-for-like in a semi-scientific manner. Lender X scores nine out of 10 on service compared to Lender Y with seven, therefore customers’ experience with Lender X is better. It’s an easy concept to understand and one that works across thousands of comparison sites.

 

‘Development finance is an art’

That said, the one thing I advised him against was trying to guess what terms each lender will offer. That’s because I sincerely believe that development finance is an art. It can’t be programmed from artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning; instead, we need real underwriters to work with real transactions, real brokers and real borrowers.

With this in mind, the development finance team at Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has been designed and structured as a people-led business: we are people working with people. The computer doesn’t say “no”. We have a conversation, we listen. Any complex transaction can be made simple if we talk about it.

Now, this approach works because of the knowledge and experience which flows throughout the team. For example, when a broker contacts their local HTB representative with a development finance enquiry, the person on the ground can often be on-site the very same morning.

Lending directors work closely with relationship managers and credit, ensuring a seamless service. Lending directors stay informed of the case’s progress and have the experience to resolve issues by liaising with relevant specialists. We engage local professionals to advise us on funded transactions due to their deeper understanding of local issues.

Computers, designed by scientists and mathematicians, continue to change and largely improve our world for the better every day. For example, ChatGPT is dominating the headlines because of its uncanny appearance of intelligence.

It is creating headaches for teachers trying to establish whether a student wrote a particular essay or not, and it may well lead to certain job functions becoming redundant over time. But it won’t be able to work out how a development finance lender will response to a certain case put to them.

Put simply, it’s an art not a science. We are real people who are here to listen, so let’s talk development finance.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Uliana Kuzmis, deputy managing director for development finance at Hampshire Trust Bank

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/