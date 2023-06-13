You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Senior relationship manager appointed by Optimum Finance

by:
  • 13/06/2023
Mike Jones has been appointed senior relationship manager by Optimum Finance.

Jones is a former semi-professional rugby player, and boasts almost 25 years of experience in lending to growing businesses.

He previously spent almost eight years at Ultimate Finance, as client manager and relationship manager. He also has experience in underwriting and risk management roles, particularly across the construction industry.

Claire Lewis, COO of Optimum Finance, said that Jones was well known and well respected in the industry.

She added: “We are thrilled to have him join our team as we continue to focus on delivering great service to our growing portfolio of valued clients.”

Jones emphasised that borrowers benefit from the personal touch provided by Optimum, which means that businesses get the “support, expertise and innovation” that will really make a difference to them.

He continued: “The enthusiasm of the team is immediately apparent and they are bringing this enthusiasm into their interactions with clients both new and old. I’m delighted to join the company and help them to help more SMEs to grow.”

The recruitment of Jones comes after Optimum recruited a regional sales director for the East of England

