Optimum Finance hires East of England regional sales director

Bristol-based invoice finance provider Optimum Finance has hired Amir Pournasrollahzadeh to lead its regional sales team in the East of England.

Pournasrollahzadeh was most recently sales director at Muse Finance for around a year and a senior business development manager (BDM) at Hitachi Capital for around five years.

Prior to that he was senior BDM at Novuna Business Cash Flow for around five years and at RBS Invoice Finance as a BDM for nearly two years.

He has also worked at Capital On Tap, Ebury Partners and Bibby Financial Services.

Ant Persse, CEO of Optimum Finance, said that Pournasrollahzadeh had expertise in making connections and will support the company’s mission in helping businesses engage better with their supply chains.

He continued: “Amir demonstrates great talent in highlighting what businesses want and need to succeed in the modern day.

“We are excited to have him join the team and help us integrate Optimum Finance into his expanding introducer network and provide solutions for businesses that need it most.”

Pournasrollahzadeh added: “Running a business is a tough task in today’s world, it’s a demanding job and when businesses struggle in terms of funding capability, their ambitions and purpose take a significant hit.

“Optimum’s mission to support SMEs and bigger businesses through these struggles is a key part of why I’ve joined the team, to provide a personal touch towards finding solutions that suit business needs and to provide an excellent onboarding and ongoing customer experience providing satisfaction and success.”