You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Optimum Finance hires East of England regional sales director

by:
  • 14/03/2023
  • 0
Optimum Finance hires East of England regional sales director
Bristol-based invoice finance provider Optimum Finance has hired Amir Pournasrollahzadeh to lead its regional sales team in the East of England.

Pournasrollahzadeh was most recently sales director at Muse Finance for around a year and a senior business development manager (BDM) at Hitachi Capital for around five years.

Prior to that he was senior BDM at Novuna Business Cash Flow for around five years and at RBS Invoice Finance as a BDM for nearly two years.

He has also worked at Capital On Tap, Ebury Partners and Bibby Financial Services.

Ant Persse, CEO of Optimum Finance, said that Pournasrollahzadeh had expertise in making connections and will support the company’s mission in helping businesses engage better with their supply chains.

He continued: “Amir demonstrates great talent in highlighting what businesses want and need to succeed in the modern day.

“We are excited to have him join the team and help us integrate Optimum Finance into his expanding introducer network and provide solutions for businesses that need it most.”

Pournasrollahzadeh added: “Running a business is a tough task in today’s world, it’s a demanding job and when businesses struggle in terms of funding capability, their ambitions and purpose take a significant hit.

“Optimum’s mission to support SMEs and bigger businesses through these struggles is a key part of why I’ve joined the team, to provide a personal touch towards finding solutions that suit business needs and to provide an excellent onboarding and ongoing customer experience providing satisfaction and success.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.