You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Landbay upgrades its buy-to-let calculator with new compare function

by: Peter Taberner
  • 29/06/2023
  • 0
Landbay upgrades its buy-to-let calculator with new compare function
Landbay have announced that it is set to update its buy-to-let affordability calculator by including a compare function that makes contrasting its products easier.

The specialist buy-to-let lender said that intermediaries and landlords can use the calculator to look into different scenarios on its products. It will also allow its users to price and work out how much can be borrowed and the rent price that needs to be charged. The calculator works by having search filters find the necessary products.

After that, users can simply tick the compare button on each of the products that has piqued their interest.

At that point, users enter the information about the price of the property and amount that is needed, then the product will display the interest cover ratio, the amount that can be borrowed plus the fees.

On the other hand, those using the calculator can enter the anticipated monthly rental charge and the property price, where the results will show the maximum amount that can be borrowed.

 

Calculator ‘a useful tool’

Paul Brett (pictured), managing director, intermediaries at Landbay, commented: “Our affordability calculator is a really useful tool for brokers and landlords to compare the different buy-to-let mortgage products we offer.

“It is especially beneficial when comparing variable interest rate and fee structures, as it instantly illustrates the most affordable and suitable products available.”

He continued: “For example, a lower rate and higher fee means more money can be borrowed and you can see the differences at a glance. The calculator can be used for both house purchase and remortgaging and incorporates the Interest Rate Cover Ratio for stress testing.

“That’s really useful for comparing two-year and five-year fixed rates such as our new like-for-like remortgage two-year deals which are stress tested at pay rate plus just 1%, instead of 2%. Five-year fixes are stressed at pay rate only.”

 

A busy month for Landbay

Landbay has been busy in the past month. Just two days ago, Mortgage Solutions reported that the company had dropped the interest rates on its two-year tracker buy-to-let mortgages; short before that, this publication interviewed Landbay’s regional account manager Alex Witham; and last week, we reported that the specialist buy-to-let lender had been added to the panel of the Richdale network.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Peter Taberner

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.