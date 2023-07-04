Mint Property Finance appoints Lamb as bridging underwriter

Mint Property Finance has hired Hannah Lamb (pictured) as a bridging underwriter to bolster its ability to cater to borrower needs.

Lamb joins from Fluent Money, where she worked for five years first joining as a secured mortgage adviser before working as a bridging adviser in her final year at the business.

She has worked in the financial services sector since 2017 including almost two years at Nationwide as a customer representative.

Lamb will be trained on Mint Property Finance’s underwriting principles and work on cases for both brokers and borrowers.

She will report into underwriting team leader Adam Robson.

Lamb’s appointment follows some recent hires at the lender, including the recruitment of Steve Smith as its head of sales in May and Simon Micklethwaite as senior business development manager.

Robson said: “I am thrilled that Hannah is joining the team. She is bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role and I can’t wait for her to hit the ground running.

“Her appointment further bolsters what is already a strong team, meaning we’ll be able to underwrite even more cases.”

Lamb added: “Mint is a fast-growing company dedicated to doing the right thing and I am grateful to be given the opportunity to join the team. They have great products and are focused on delivering great service to their clients.

“I am joining a fantastic team and look forward to being a part of the continued success Mint has enjoyed over the last 12 years.”