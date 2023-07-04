You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Mint Property Finance appoints Lamb as bridging underwriter

by:
  • 04/07/2023
  • 0
Mint Property Finance appoints Lamb as bridging underwriter
Mint Property Finance has hired Hannah Lamb (pictured) as a bridging underwriter to bolster its ability to cater to borrower needs.

Lamb joins from Fluent Money, where she worked for five years first joining as a secured mortgage adviser before working as a bridging adviser in her final year at the business. 

She has worked in the financial services sector since 2017 including almost two years at Nationwide as a customer representative. 

Lamb will be trained on Mint Property Finance’s underwriting principles and work on cases for both brokers and borrowers. 

She will report into underwriting team leader Adam Robson.  

Lamb’s appointment follows some recent hires at the lender, including the recruitment of Steve Smith as its head of sales in May and Simon Micklethwaite as senior business development manager.

Robson said: “I am thrilled that Hannah is joining the team. She is bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role and I can’t wait for her to hit the ground running.  

“Her appointment further bolsters what is already a strong team, meaning we’ll be able to underwrite even more cases.” 

Lamb added: “Mint is a fast-growing company dedicated to doing the right thing and I am grateful to be given the opportunity to join the team. They have great products and are focused on delivering great service to their clients.  

“I am joining a fantastic team and look forward to being a part of the continued success Mint has enjoyed over the last 12 years.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.