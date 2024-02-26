You are here: Home - News -

News

TSB creates large loan team

by:
  • 26/02/2024
  • 0
TSB creates large loan team
TSB has created a dedicated underwriting team to better support large loan applications between £750,000 and £2m.

The team will be able to talk to brokers through a case prior to submitting a decision in principle and give an indication of whether the case is suitable for a large loan application and what documents would be needed to support an application.

The direct number for the large loan specialists can be found through this link, but business development managers (BDMs) can be contacted for initial guidance.

TSB, which recently upped select rates, will look at several factors to identify cases that will be referred for manual assessment by the large loans underwriting team. This includes individual or aggregate mortgage exposure with the lender, application type and credit search results.

Other manual underwriting criteria to be referred to the large loans team include loan exposure to TSB being over £1m, loan exposure with lender being over £750,000 if the customer is borrowing more than 80 per cent of the maximum loan available, and loan exposure breaching £500,000 if the customer is borrowing over 80 per cent of the maximum loan, subject to credit score and barring like-for-like remortgages.

Cases can be referred to the large loan underwriting team for all remortgages with additional borrowing applications, including unencumbered and transfer of equity applications, where the amount of equity being released is over £300,000 and exceeds 50 per cent of the equity available.

If the above criteria are then met, applications will receive a full review of the mortgage application, which will look at creditworthiness, affordability and property.

A TSB spokesperson said: “We are utilising a number of our existing underwriting team to deal with the more complex cases, including those falling into our new large loan proposition. We’re moving in line with market conditions to ensure we’re meeting more of our customers’ needs.”

The spokesperson did not confirm the exact number of underwriters in the team.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2024

Mar 07, 2024 to Mar 08, 2024
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

What support do you want to see for first-time buyers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.