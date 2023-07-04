You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Precise Mortgages pulls deals for refresh

by:
  • 04/07/2023
  • 0
Precise Mortgages, part of OSB Group, is withdrawing its existing range of buy-to-let and residential products ahead of a refreshed offering tomorrow.

Brokers have until 8pm on 4 July to submit full mortgage applications for existing deals, while the minimum supporting documents must be supplied by 5pm on Thursday. 

This includes a signed Direct Debit mandate for residential, non-portfolio buy-to-let and portfolio buy-to-let applicants. 

The updated range, including a full residential offering, will be available from 9am tomorrow. 

Adrian Moloney, group intermediary director at OSB Group, said: “We’re withdrawing some products from Precise Mortgages which are available until 8pm today and launching new products including a full residential range which will be available from 9am tomorrow.” 

This is the second time in the last two weeks that the lender has pulled products from its range. In June, Precise announced that it would temporarily withdraw select products within its residential range. At the time, it attributed this to the fast changes in mortgage pricing and said it made the decision to protect its service levels.

