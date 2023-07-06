Freedom Finance Mortgages promotes Wallace to commercial director

The firm, which is the mortgage advice arm of Freedom Finance, focuses on second charge mortgages.

Wallace has worked for the company for eight years as a operations manager. Before that, he was sales underwriter at Loan.co.uk and previously worked for Freedom Finance Mortgages in a similar position from 2011 to 2014.

Prior to that, he was sales manager at Virgin Media.

Wallace’s promotion comes shortly after the appointment of Richard Sharp as managing director of Freedom Finance Mortgages.

The company also recently announced the launch of Freedom 4 Intermediaries, a referral proposition for intermediaries looking for second charge solutions on behalf of clients.

Wallace said: “It’s brilliant to take this role at such an exciting time in the homeowner loans space. As the UK economy continues to fluctuate, homeowner loans have become an invaluable finance option for customers.

“Last year saw record growth in the second charge mortgage sector and the drivers remain as strong as ever. I look forward to working with Richard and the team to capitalise on the growth opportunities that lie before us.”

Sharp added: “Gareth has been an integral member of the Freedom Finance Mortgages team for some time so I am delighted that he will be commercial director, helping drive the growth in our business. This appointment demonstrates our ability to invest in a sector that will play an important role in meeting our customers’ future borrowing needs.”