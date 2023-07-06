You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Selina Finance ups homeowner loan and home equity line of credit prices

  06/07/2023
Selina Finance ups homeowner loan and home equity line of credit prices
Specialist lender Selina Finance has increased the rates for its homeowner loans and home equity line of credit (HELOC) ranges due to swap rate rises.

In a note to brokers, the lender said that due to the “sustained increase in swap rates” it will be increasing its rates across all its fixed rate products.

For homeowner loans, variable rates start at the base rate plus 3.75 per cent, whilst its two-year fixed rate with early repayment charge (ERC) begins at 9.7 per cent and without ERCs are priced from 9.9 per cent.

Five-year fixed rates with ERCs begin from 8.85 per cent and without ERCs are priced from 10.05 per cent.

In the lender’s HELOC range, variable deals are priced at the base rate plus 4.2 per cent.

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.