You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

More portfolio landlords looking to sell but competition strong for tenanted property, agency says

by:
  • 13/07/2023
  • 0
More portfolio landlords looking to sell but competition strong for tenanted property, agency says
More portfolio landlords are looking to sell their properties, but around three quarters of agreed sales have been to other landlords keeping existing tenants, according to an agency.

According to the Landlords Sales Agency, the highest percentage of enquiries looking to sell were from landlords with portfolios of 20 properties or more. It added that it was averaging 240 enquiries a month from landlords looking to offload property.

However, three quarters of its agreed sales in the last year have managed to retain the current tenants in the switch to a new landlord buyer.

David Coughlin, managing director of The Landlord Sales Agency, said: “We have a market right now which is not serving landlords, tenants or homeowners.

“No-one wins. Rising interest rates, higher bills and tighter regulation are making it impossible for some landlords to remain in the market as their retirement plans no longer stack up financially.”

 

The financing squeeze

He continued that one landlord with 50 houses was unable to refinance as no lenders would lend, and another with 40 properties had a £6,000 per month mortgage deficit, so their only option was to sell.

“That’s just two examples, and on average more than 200 tenants who could stand to lose their home,” Coughlin noted.

He continued that there was a “critical need for rental properties” in the UK and it was working with landlords to try and keep properties in the private rented sector by selling tenanted properties.

The agency has helped tenants pay current rents, paid off arrears, paid for tenants to relocate and in some cases paid tenants’ rent in advance for the next landlord.

It has also built relationships with local councils across the UK who can support a tenants’ rent payments, clear outstanding funds and pay off legal cost in “challenging cases”.

“We’re trying to help both landlords and tenants navigate their way through this extremely challenging time.

“Tenants are having to accept rent rises, and in 50 per cent of the sales we have agreed, the tenants have opted to stay with a higher rent because they know fierce competition for rental properties could see them paying even more elsewhere,” he noted.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/