HTB promotes House to business development director for bridging

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Mia House (pictured) to the role of business development director for bridging.

In the role, she will oversee key accounts across the South East and work closely with head of sales to help meet strategic targets.

House has worked at HTB for around five years, holding the role of business development manager for the South West.

Prior to that, she worked as a business development executive for around a year and before that she was a foreign exchange trader for nearly two years.

Lorenzo Satchell, head of sales for bridging at HTB, said: “This is an exciting period of expansion for the HTB bridging team and the appointment of Mia cements the bank’s commitment to ensuring that we have the right calibre of people in the right positions.

“Mia has a strong pedigree within the business and vast account management experience which will be massively beneficial in her new role and I’m confident that she will prove to be a huge success and a major asset to the overall team.”

House said: “It’s been hugely satisfying to see HTB’s specialist mortgage business grow in the South West region over the past five years and in gaining a great deal of knowledge and building some fantastic working relationships along the way.

“However, I feel it’s time to move onto my next challenge and I can’t wait to further my skills and knowledge in the bridging sector working with such a great team and a proposition which includes a host of attractive products and exciting criteria.”

There have been a number of changes at the lender over the past few weeks, with Sally Wright, head of intermediary distribution, and sales director Marcus Dussard leaving the firm.

The company has also been recruiting more staff, appointing Nicola Ledgard as head of portfolio management for specialist mortgages, Russell Higgins as development finance lending manager, Harry Bhogal as its lending manager for the development finance division, Mike Kilford as sales manager for its middle ticket specialist equipment asset finance division and Andrea Glasgow as specialist sales director.